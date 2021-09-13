UrduPoint.com

Pope Expresses Holocaust 'shame' Before Slovak Jews

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 08:57 PM

Pope Francis on Monday voiced "shame" over the massacre of more than 100,000 Slovak Jews in the Holocaust, condemning World War II's "frenzy of hatred" and lingering anti-Semitism

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Pope Francis on Monday voiced "shame" over the massacre of more than 100,000 Slovak Jews in the Holocaust, condemning World War II's "frenzy of hatred" and lingering anti-Semitism.

"Here, reflecting on the history of the Jewish people marked by this tragic affront to the most high, we admit with shame how often his ineffable name has been used for unspeakable acts of inhumanity," the pope said, speaking next to a Holocaust memorial.

