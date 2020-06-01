UrduPoint.com
Pope Fights Corruption With New Vatican Tenders Law

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 05:16 PM

Pope fights corruption with new Vatican tenders law

Pope Francis stepped up his battle against corruption in the Vatican Monday with a new law aimed at boosting transparency in tenders and cutting costs as a post-coronavirus recession hits

Rome (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Pope Francis stepped up his battle against corruption in the Vatican Monday with a new law aimed at boosting transparency in tenders and cutting costs as a post-coronavirus recession hits.

The law, published Monday, is the result of four years of work and brings the Vatican into line with international standards.

It is "a not insignificant turn of events," Vatican expert Iacopo Scaramuzzi said on Twitter.

"It puts an end to the firmly established Vatican habit... of entrusting external contracts to relatives and friends of friends," he added.

The new standards of "transparency, control and competition in the procedures for awarding public contracts" will centralise expenditures, currently very fragmented, under two administrative bodies.

