Pope Francis Abolishes Pontifical Secrecy for Sex Abuse Investigations - Vatican

Pope Francis on Tuesday announced significant changes to how the Roman Catholic Church will investigate and deal with cases of sexual abuse, abolishing the so-called pontifical secrecy, a piece of legislation that ensured that the legal proceedings of sexual abuse cases filed against priests rarely went public

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Pope Francis on Tuesday announced significant changes to how the Roman Catholic Church will investigate and deal with cases of sexual abuse, abolishing the so-called pontifical secrecy, a piece of legislation that ensured that the legal proceedings of sexual abuse cases filed against priests rarely went public.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church announced these changes in two documents that were published on the Vatican's website. According to the new laws, witnesses, victims and the persons that file the allegation of abuse are no longer bound to secrecy. A number of prominent church officials have long campaigned for the abolition of pontifical secrecy.

"That means, of course, the question of transparency now is being implemented at the highest level," Archbishop of Malta Charles Scicluna remarked in an interview with the Vatican news media outlet.

In a separate piece of legislation signed on Tuesday, Pope Francis approved raising the upper age threshold of what the Vatican considers to be child pornography to 18 years of age. Previously, this upper threshold was 14 years of age.

The calls to abolish pontifical secrecy follow multiple decades of sexual abuse allegations against Catholic priests. Pope Francis has intensified efforts to tackle the issue since becoming the head of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013. In March, he signed three documents that strengthened Vatican legislation to protect children from sexual harassment. In recent months, the Vatican has taken strict measures against a number of prominent priests who were previously accused of sexually abusing minors.