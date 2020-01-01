(@FahadShabbir)

Pope Francis in his speech on Wednesday apologized for slapping a hand of an overzealous female pilgrim a day before

On Tuesday, the pope was about to finish looking at the Christians tree and the Nativity scene arranged at St.

Peter's Square in the Vatican City and welcoming the faithful when a woman unceremoniously grabbed the pontiff's right hand and pulled it to herself resulting in her own hand being slapped by usually cordial Francis. The incident was caught on video and immediately spread via the internet.

"Patience is love. Sometimes we lose patience, as I did yesterday. And today I ask forgiveness for yesterday's bad example," the pope said in a traditional New Year homily to the people gathered at St. Peter's Square.

Earlier in the day, during the Holy Mass, the pope delivered a message of praise to all women and mothers.