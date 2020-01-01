UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Apologizes For Slapping Female Pilgrim's Hand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:46 PM

Pope Francis Apologizes for Slapping Female Pilgrim's Hand

Pope Francis in his speech on Wednesday apologized for slapping a hand of an overzealous female pilgrim a day before

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Pope Francis in his speech on Wednesday apologized for slapping a hand of an overzealous female pilgrim a day before.

On Tuesday, the pope was about to finish looking at the Christians tree and the Nativity scene arranged at St.

Peter's Square in the Vatican City and welcoming the faithful when a woman unceremoniously grabbed the pontiff's right hand and pulled it to herself resulting in her own hand being slapped by usually cordial Francis. The incident was caught on video and immediately spread via the internet.

"Patience is love. Sometimes we lose patience, as I did yesterday. And today I ask forgiveness for yesterday's bad example," the pope said in a traditional New Year homily to the people gathered at St. Peter's Square.

Earlier in the day, during the Holy Mass, the pope delivered a message of praise to all women and mothers.

Related Topics

Internet Vatican City Women Christian All Love

Recent Stories

 Sindh CM writes letter to PM for provision of fu ..

21 minutes ago

Maheen Ghani parts ways with Shahbaz Taseer

46 minutes ago

UAE Nation Brand hits 10.6 million votes from 185 ..

48 minutes ago

Press preview of painting exhibition on Friday

2 minutes ago

Green Line project to be operational in Karachi by ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly session to continue till Jan 10

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.