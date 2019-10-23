Pope Francis Appeals for Dialogue in Protest-Hit Chile

Catholic Pope Francis on Wednesday called on the Chilean government and protesters to resolve their differences through dialogue after at least 15 people died in unrest that broke out last week

"I follow with concern the events in Chile.

I hope that, putting an end to the violent demonstrations, through dialogue an effort will be made to find solutions to the crisis and to deal with the difficulties that have generated it, for the benefit of the entire population," he said at a general audience.

Protests erupted in the predominantly Catholic nation last Friday after the Chilean government announced plans to raise transport tariffs. A weekend of looting and arson attacks prompted the president to declare national emergency.