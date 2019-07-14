UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Appeals To Venezuelan Leaders To Resolve Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 07:10 PM

Pope Francis Appeals to Venezuelan Leaders to Resolve Crisis

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Pope Francis appealed to Venezuelan political leaders on Sunday to resolve the ongoing crisis as soon as possible for the sake of the country and the whole Latin American region.

"Once again, I would like to express my closeness to the beloved people of Venezuela, who have been particularly hard hit by the continuing crisis... [Let us ask the Lord] to inspire and enlighten the parties involved, so that they can reach an agreement as soon as possible that will put an end to the suffering of the people for the good of the country and of the entire region," the pontiff said when addressing the crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square with a traditional Sunday sermon.

On July 12, Hector Rodriguez, the governor of Venezuela's Miranda state, said during a broadcast that the Venezuelan government and opposition had agreed to engage in a permanent peace dialogue as a result of three-day talks that took place in Barbados last week.

Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president. The United States soon thereafter started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and froze billions of Dollars' worth of Venezuelan assets. The country's incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.

