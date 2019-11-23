UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Arrives In Japan On Second Leg Of Asia Tour

Sat 23rd November 2019 | 02:29 PM

Pope Francis arrives in Japan on second leg of Asia tour

Pope Francis arrived in Japan on Saturday for a visit that will take him to Nagasaki and Hiroshima to warn of the dangers of nuclear weapons and pray for peace

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Pope Francis arrived in Japan on Saturday for a visit that will take him to Nagasaki and Hiroshima to warn of the dangers of nuclear weapons and pray for peace.

He is on the second and final leg of an Asia tour that began in Thailand, where he warned of the pitfalls of modern technology and promoted religious tolerance, including by meeting the country's senior Buddhist leadership.

Your Thoughts and Comments

