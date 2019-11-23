Pope Francis arrives in Japan on second leg of Asia tour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Pope Francis arrived in Japan on Saturday for a visit that will take him to Nagasaki and Hiroshima to warn of the dangers of nuclear weapons and pray for peace.

He is on the second and final leg of an Asia tour that began in Thailand, where he warned of the pitfalls of modern technology and promoted religious tolerance, including by meeting the country's senior Buddhist leadership.