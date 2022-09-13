Pope Francis Arrives in Kazakhstan to Attend Congress of World, Traditional Leaders

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Pope Francis on Tuesday arrived for a three-day apostolic visit in Kazakhstan where he is set to participate in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

"The plane of Pope Francis, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, landed at the capital's airport," the Kazakh presidential press service said in a statement.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will receive the pontiff, it added.