UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Arrives On Greek Island Of Lesbos, Visits Refugee Camp - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 04:10 PM

Pope Francis Arrives on Greek Island of Lesbos, Visits Refugee Camp - Reports

*MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Pope Francis on Sunday arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos where he, together with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, EU Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi visited a refugee camp.

The pope's visit was broadcast live by the Hellenic Broadcast Corporation (ERT).

Pope Francis spent some time with the refugees residing at the Mavrovouni refugee camp which was built last year to replace the burned down Moria camp.

During his speech to the refugees, the pope pointed out the importance of having compassion, tenderness, hospitality and mercy. He referred to immigration as a humanitarian crisis and stressed the importance of helping those who are suffering.

Pope Francis has previously visited the refugee camp in Lesbos in 2016. Back then, the pontiff took with him back to Italy 12 Muslim refugees from Syria, including six children, who have ever since managed to build their lives in Rome.

According to Mitarachi, since the pope's last visit to Lesbos, living conditions at the new refugee camp have greatly improved.

There are 2,193 asylum seekers residing at the refugee camp, 47 of the are Catholic.

Pope Francis is on a 5-day visit to Cyprus and Greece which focuses majorly on migration.

Related Topics

Syria Visit Rome Italy Cyprus Greece Sunday 2016 Muslim From Refugee

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

30 minutes ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

60 minutes ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

60 minutes ago
 ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt ..

ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid

1 hour ago
 Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offeri ..

Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offerings at GPCA

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.