Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Expand - World Union of Old Believers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Pope Francis expressed concerns that the conflict in Ukraine would expand in the near future, Leonid Sevastianov, the head of the World Union of Old Believers, told Sputnik on Monday, citing a letter from the Pope.

"I am very worried because I see that the war does not stop, and it seems that it will only expand.

I pray for peace, for a brotherly and just world," Pope Francis said in a letter to Sevastianov.

According to Sevastianov, the Pope said that he was ready to mediate in peace talks.

Last week, Sevastianov said that the Pope would like to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin his plan for a peaceful settlement of the confrontation between Russia and the West.