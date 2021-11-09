UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Calls Attack On Iraqi Prime Minister 'Vile Act Of Terrorism'

Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:08 PM

Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned an attempt on the life of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as a "vile act of terrorism," the secretary of the Vatican state said

Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a message that the pontiff believed the Iraqi people would be "confirmed in wisdom and strength in pursuing the path of peace through dialogue and fraternal solidarity.

A drone targeted the prime minister's residence in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone on Sunday, injuring seven of al-Kadhimi's bodyguards. The minister tweeted that he was fine. Three suspects with an armed Shiite faction were reportedly arrested.

The pope met with al-Kadhimi in March during his tour of Iraq and welcomed the Iraqi premier to the Vatican in July.

