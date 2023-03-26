Pope Francis Calls for Continued Assistance to Earthquake Victims in Turkey, Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Pope Francis on Sunday called on believers to continue providing assistance to the victims of the devastating earthquakes that rattled Turkey and neighboring Syria in early February.

"Let us stay close also to the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria. The proceeds of special collection taking place today in all parishes throughout Italy are destined for them," the pontiff said during his traditional Sunday address from the window of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican.

Pope Francis also urged believers to pray for the population of the US state of Mississippi, struck by a severe tornado that claimed the lives of 23 people.

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval, toppling thousands of homes. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in neighboring countries, especially in Syria. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 50,000.