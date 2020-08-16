Pope Francis Calls for Dialogue, Non-Violence in Belarus

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Pope Francis called on Minsk authorities to engage in the dialogue with civil society and avoid violence in the light of ongoing protests in the country.

"My thoughts also go to the dear Republic of Belarus. I am following attentively the post-electoral situation in that country and call for dialogue, the rejection of violence, respect for justice and rights," Pope Francis said addressing believers and pilgrims.

Several people with white-red-white flags used by the Belarusian opposition were present at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican City.

Belarus has been engulfed in protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes. Over 6,500 people have been arrested, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. One person has died in the protests so far.