UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Calls For Dialogue, Restraint Amid Rising International Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 06:10 PM

Pope Francis Calls for Dialogue, Restraint Amid Rising International Tensions

THE VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, said on Sunday that states should show restraint and engage in dialogue to ease rising international tensions in the wake of a US drone attack that killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force.

"In many parts of the world, a terrible air of tension is felt. War brings only death and destruction. I urge all parties to fan the flame of dialogue and self-restraint, and to banish the shadow of hostility," the Pope said during his traditional Sunday sermon.

The Pope then called on worshipers to pray for peace.

In the early hours of Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport.

Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

US President Donald Trump said the recent strikes were a preemptive, defensive move to prevent war, although later claimed that Washington has identified 52 further Iranian targets at which US forces are ready to strike. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

On Friday, the head of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni, said that the Pope was following the ongoing situation between Washington and Tehran with prayers.

Related Topics

Drone Attack World Washington Trump Tehran Baghdad December Sunday Church All Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Children of determination to receive boxing traini ..

26 minutes ago

World Urban Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi in Febru ..

41 minutes ago

UAE prepares to host seventh edition of EcoWASTE 2 ..

2 hours ago

UAE defeats China in Amateur International Ice Hoc ..

2 hours ago

Empower shares guidelines to reduce cost of energy ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Commodities Exchange reports best ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.