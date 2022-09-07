UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Calls For End To 'World War,' Prays For Ukrainians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Pope Francis Calls for End to 'World War,' Prays for Ukrainians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Pope Francis called on Wednesday for an end to the ongoing 'World War,' and appealed for harmony and reconciliation amid the Ukrainian crisis.

"Today we are experiencing a world war, let us please stop," the Pope said during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.

Addressing the current unstable situation on the global stage, the Holy Father encouraged everybody to "be a builder of peace" and to pray that thoughts of peace and reconciliation will spread all over the world amid the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

Francis also entrusted to the Virgin Mary the victims of any war, especially the "dear people of Ukraine."

On August 31, the Pope recalled the 83rd anniversary of the outbreak of the World War II, noting that ongoing conflicts throughout the globe can be called a third World War.

Pope Francis voiced the same idea on June 14, in an interview with the editors of European Jesuit Journals, wondering what was happening to humanity that it had three world wars in a century.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moscow said that the aim of its operation is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev, ramping up an already deadly conflict. 

Related Topics

Century World Ukraine Moscow Russia Same Mary Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February June August World War All From

Recent Stories

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

38 minutes ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.