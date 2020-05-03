Pope Francis Calls for International Cooperation to Develop Vaccines Against Covid-19

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Pope Francis on Sunday called for joint international efforts to create vaccines against COVID-19 and provide access to medical treatment worldwide.

"I would like to support and encourage the international collaboration that is taking place with various initiatives to respond adequately and effectively to the serious crisis we are experiencing. It is important, in fact, to bring together scientific capacities in a transparent and disinterested way to find vaccines and treatments and to guarantee universal access to essential technologies that will enable every infected person in every part of the world to receive the necessary health care," the pontiff said during a traditional Sunday sermon, broadcast by Vatican news website.

Francis also voiced his support of the initiative by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, a group of religions and cultural leaders and scholars, to hold a world day of prayer for against the COVID-19 pandemic on May 14.

According to the World Health Organization, there are eight candidate vaccines in clinical evaluation, with another 94 in preclinical evaluation.