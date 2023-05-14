Pope Francis Calls for Lasting Israeli-Palestinian Peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) The Catholic pontiff, Pope Francis, has called for the Israelis and Palestinians to lay down their arms and uphold the shaky ceasefire that was announced by the warring parties on Saturday night.

"In the past few days, we have once again witnessed armed conflicts between Israelis and Palestinians in which innocent people have lost their lives, including women and children," the pope said in his Sunday prayer.

"I hope that the cease fire that was recently reached will become stable, that the weapons be silenced, because security and stability are never obtained through the use of arms, but rather, every hope of peace will continue to be destroyed," he added.

The Egypt-mediated ceasefire appeared to hold on Sunday, ending five straight days of violence that left 33 Palestinians dead, including women, children and Islamic Jihad militants. Rockets fired from Gaza killed at least one Israeli woman.