UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Calls For Palestinian-Israeli Peace In Sunday Prayer

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Pope Francis Calls for Palestinian-Israeli Peace in Sunday Prayer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Pope Francis on Sunday called for the Israeli and Palestinian authorities to find ways to advance their peace dialogue after a spate of clashes left at least two children dead this week.

"I hope that the Israeli and Palestinian authorities will more readily take to heart the search for dialogue, building mutual trust, without which there will never be a peaceful solution in the Holy Land," he said in a speech that followed the Angelus prayer.

The pontiff said he was following with concern reports of a spike in violence "in the State of Palestine and in Israel." A 15-year-old Israeli teen died and 14 other people were injured in bomb attacks at bus stops in Jerusalem, the same day that a Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli forces in Hablus.

"Violence kills the future, shattering the lives of the young and weakening hopes for peace. Let us pray for these young men who died and for their families, especially their mothers," the head of the Catholic Church said.

The violence comes as Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a coalition government with his ultra-Orthodox allies. The Netanyahu alliance won a clear victory in the November 1 election and is expected to bring the far right to power, putting the two-state solution at risk.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Israel Palestine Died Young Jerusalem Same Alliance November Sunday Prayer Church Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

11 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

20 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

20 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

21 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.