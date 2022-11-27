Pope Francis Calls for Palestinian-Israeli Peace in Sunday Prayer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Pope Francis on Sunday called for the Israeli and Palestinian authorities to find ways to advance their peace dialogue after a spate of clashes left at least two children dead this week.

"I hope that the Israeli and Palestinian authorities will more readily take to heart the search for dialogue, building mutual trust, without which there will never be a peaceful solution in the Holy Land," he said in a speech that followed the Angelus prayer.

The pontiff said he was following with concern reports of a spike in violence "in the State of Palestine and in Israel." A 15-year-old Israeli teen died and 14 other people were injured in bomb attacks at bus stops in Jerusalem, the same day that a Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli forces in Hablus.

"Violence kills the future, shattering the lives of the young and weakening hopes for peace. Let us pray for these young men who died and for their families, especially their mothers," the head of the Catholic Church said.

The violence comes as Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a coalition government with his ultra-Orthodox allies. The Netanyahu alliance won a clear victory in the November 1 election and is expected to bring the far right to power, putting the two-state solution at risk.