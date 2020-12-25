Pope Francis Calls for Unity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic in Christmas Message

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Pope Francis on Friday urged for unity among people in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in his Christmas address.

"At this moment in history, marked by the ecological crisis and grave economic and social imbalances only worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, it is all the more important for us to acknowledge one another as brothers and sisters," the pontiff said as quoted by the Holy See.

Francis went on to mention several current crises, such a the situation in Lebanon, the middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

"May the Son of the Most High sustain the commitment of the international community and the countries involved to continue the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as in the eastern regions of Ukraine, and to foster dialogue as the sole path to peace and reconciliation," the pope added.

For the first time during his papacy, Francis was speaking to the world not from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica opting for doing in one of the halls of Apostolic Palace.