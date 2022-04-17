UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Calls For World Peace On Easter Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Pope Francis Calls for World Peace on Easter Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Pope Francis wished happy Easter to Catholics around the world on Sunday and dedicated his solemn speech to the problem of international conflicts, calling peace efforts "everyone's Primary responsibility."

Pope Francis celebrated a high mass and addressed Catholics with the Urbi et Orbi (to the city (of Rome) and to the world) message. At noon (10:00 GMT), the pontiff marked the resurrection of Jesus to 50,000 believers who came to a square in front of the Papal Basilica of Saint Peter in the Vatican.

"Brothers and sisters, let us allow the peace of Christ to enter our lives, our homes, our countries!" the pope said.

In his address, the pontiff listed crisis situations in various parts of the world, including those in the middle East, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan and Myanmar. Special attention was paid to the Ukrainian crisis.

"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine," the pontiff said.

He urged world leaders to heed people's plea for peace and stressed that people themselves must not get used to conflicts.

"Peace is possible; peace is a duty; peace is everyone's primary responsibility!" the pope added.

In conclusion, he absolved all those present in the square and listening to his Easter message of their sins.

