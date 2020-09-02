Pope Francis Calls for Worldwide Day of Prayer, Fasting for Lebanon on September 4

Pope Francis called on people of faith on Wednesday to hold a day of prayer and fasting in solidarity with Lebanon this coming Friday, as the country is struggling through a deep political and economic crisis, which took a new turn after a devastating blast in Beirut last month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Pope Francis called on people of faith on Wednesday to hold a day of prayer and fasting in solidarity with Lebanon this coming Friday, as the country is struggling through a deep political and economic crisis, which took a new turn after a devastating blast in Beirut last month.

The pope spoke during the weekly General Audience, held in the traditional in-person format for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown on February 26, in the San Damaso Courtyard. He was holding a corner of the Lebanese flag as he spoke.

"I invite everyone to join in a universal day of prayer and fasting for Lebanon on Friday next, 4 September," Pope Francis said, as quoted by the Holy See's news portal, the Vatican News.

The pope said he would send Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to Lebanon on that day as an expression of his "spiritual closeness and solidarity" with the Lebanese people.

Addressing the Lebanese religious and political leaders, Pope Francis called on them to "commit themselves with sincerity and openness to the work of rebuilding, setting aside all partisan interests and looking to the common good and the future of the nation.

"

The pope also urged the international community to "support Lebanon and to help it emerge from this grave crisis, without becoming caught up in regional tensions."

In the pontiff's opinion, Lebanon's current political and economic crisis is the worst in its history.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Lebanon was faced with a severe economic crisis that prompted thousands of people nationwide to take to the streets and demand reforms. The Lebanese government was reshuffled twice since then, with the latest time coming after a deadly blast in the port of Beirut on August 4.

The explosion was so strong that it left entire districts adjacent to the port area destroyed. More than 170 people were killed by the blast and more than 40,000 others were injured. The Lebanese government said the blast was caused by the improper storage of some 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities.

The Holy See donated 250,000 Euros ($296,000) to the Lebanese church to address the consequences of the blast in early August.