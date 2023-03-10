UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Calls Ukraine Conflict Part Of World War Between Empires

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Pope Francis Calls Ukraine Conflict Part of World War Between Empires

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Pope Francis said on Friday that the Ukraine conflict is part of a world war that began some time ago, in which the imperialistic interests of major powers collide.

"In just over a hundred years, there have been three world wars: 1914-1918, 1939-1945, and this one, which is a world war. It started with little pieces, and now no one can say that this is not a world war. All major powers are drawn into it. The battlefield is Ukraine. Everyone is fighting there," he said in an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI, excerpts of which were published by Italian media.

The Pope also said that there were "imperialistic interests, not only of the Russian empire, but also of empires from other sides," adding that it was the imperialistic interests that downplayed the interests of peoples.

In the interview, Pope Francis once again recalled how, the day after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, he visited the Russian Embassy in the Vatican to state his readiness to go to Moscow for negotiations.

In this regard, the pontiff confirmed his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he described as an "enlightened person."

"Putin knows that I am available," the Pope said.

Among other armed conflicts that concern him, the Pope named the conflicts in Yemen and Syria, and also recalled the fate of the "poor Rohingya" in Myanmar.

"Wars cause pain. They don't have the spirit of God. I don't believe in holy wars," he said.

Last year already, Pope Francis had termed the conflict in Ukraine a third world war on several occasions and urged the sides to start peace negotiations.

Related Topics

World Syria Ukraine Poor Moscow Russia Yemen Vladimir Putin Myanmar World War God Media All From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

55 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

3 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

4 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

4 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.