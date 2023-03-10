Pope Francis Calls Ukraine Conflict Part of World War Between Empires

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Pope Francis said on Friday that the Ukraine conflict is part of a world war that began some time ago, in which the imperialistic interests of major powers collide.

"In just over a hundred years, there have been three world wars: 1914-1918, 1939-1945, and this one, which is a world war. It started with little pieces, and now no one can say that this is not a world war. All major powers are drawn into it. The battlefield is Ukraine. Everyone is fighting there," he said in an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI, excerpts of which were published by Italian media.

The Pope also said that there were "imperialistic interests, not only of the Russian empire, but also of empires from other sides," adding that it was the imperialistic interests that downplayed the interests of peoples.

In the interview, Pope Francis once again recalled how, the day after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, he visited the Russian Embassy in the Vatican to state his readiness to go to Moscow for negotiations.

In this regard, the pontiff confirmed his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he described as an "enlightened person."

"Putin knows that I am available," the Pope said.

Among other armed conflicts that concern him, the Pope named the conflicts in Yemen and Syria, and also recalled the fate of the "poor Rohingya" in Myanmar.

"Wars cause pain. They don't have the spirit of God. I don't believe in holy wars," he said.

Last year already, Pope Francis had termed the conflict in Ukraine a third world war on several occasions and urged the sides to start peace negotiations.