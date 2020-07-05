VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Pope Francis on Sunday called for the UN Security Council's resolution on global ceasefire to be implemented immediately in order to facilitate humanitarian aid to people struggling to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

This past Wednesday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution, echoing Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call voiced in March, urging all warring parties to observe a humanitarian pause for at least 90 days in order to facilitate the access of COVID-19 humanitarian aid to people in need.

"The call for a global and immediate ceasefire, which would allow the peace and security essential for providing the humanitarian assistance so urgently needed, is commendable," Pope Francis said after the Sunday Angelus prayer, as quoted by the Holy See's official news agency.

The pope voiced hope for the UN Security Council's resolution to "be implemented effectively and promptly for the sake of the many people who are suffering" and to "become a courageous first step towards a peaceful future."

The resolution was adopted unanimously, reflecting a rare unity among the council's 15 member states. Urging for a global ceasefire, Security Council members stressed that it did not apply to military operations against terrorist organizations and their affiliates.