MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Pope Francis has confirmed the Vatican's intention to do everything possible to achieve peace in Ukraine, if both Moscow and Kiev ask it to mediate the negotiation, Leonid Sevastianov, the head of the World Union of Old Believers, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, a source in the Vatican also told Sputnik that the Holy See was ready to do everything possible to achieve peace in Ukraine. If both sides ask the Vatican for mediation, it will not back down, according to the source.

"The Vatican is always ready to work in the name of peace," the pontiff said in his letter to Sevastianov.

Pope Francis also thanked the World Union of Old Believers for their work and contribution to peace, according to the letter seen by Sputnik.

On Monday, Pope Francis received French President Emmanuel Macron in the Vatican. The French leader asked the pontiff to call the Russian and US presidents with a view to resolving the Ukraine crisis, according to French magazine Le Point.

Macron also reportedly stated the need for Washington to sit down at the negotiating table to advance the settlement process.

Commenting on Macron's call and the pontiff's words, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "is open for contacts," but Ukraine "has codified the non-continuation of negotiations."

In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree, based on a decision of the Ukrainian security council, saying that the authorities in Kiev would not engage in any talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse.