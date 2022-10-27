UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Confirms Vatican's Intention To Contribute To Peace In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Pope Francis Confirms Vatican's Intention to Contribute to Peace in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Pope Francis has confirmed the Vatican's intention to do everything possible to achieve peace in Ukraine, if both Moscow and Kiev ask it to mediate the negotiation, Leonid Sevastianov, the head of the World Union of Old Believers, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, a source in the Vatican also told Sputnik that the Holy See was ready to do everything possible to achieve peace in Ukraine. If both sides ask the Vatican for mediation, it will not back down, according to the source.

"The Vatican is always ready to work in the name of peace," the pontiff said in his letter to Sevastianov.

Pope Francis also thanked the World Union of Old Believers for their work and contribution to peace, according to the letter seen by Sputnik.

On Monday, Pope Francis received French President Emmanuel Macron in the Vatican. The French leader asked the pontiff to call the Russian and US presidents with a view to resolving the Ukraine crisis, according to French magazine Le Point.

Macron also reportedly stated the need for Washington to sit down at the negotiating table to advance the settlement process.

Commenting on Macron's call and the pontiff's words, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "is open for contacts," but Ukraine "has codified the non-continuation of negotiations."

In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree, based on a decision of the Ukrainian security council, saying that the authorities in Kiev would not engage in any talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February October From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

10 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

10 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

10 hours ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.