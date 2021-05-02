UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Congratulates Orthodox Christians Celebrating Easter On May 2

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Pope Francis Congratulates Orthodox Christians Celebrating Easter on May 2

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Pope Francis has extended congratulations to all Orthodox Christians who are celebrating Easter on Sunday in accordance with the Julian calendar.

The Julian Calendar is currently used by the Russian, Jerusalem, Serbian, Georgian and Polish Orthodox churches, as well as by the majority of Greek Catholics.

"I send my best congratulations to our brothers and sisters of Orthodox churches, Eastern and Latin Catholic churches, who today celebrate Easter, according to the Julian calendar. May the risen Lord fill them with light and peace and support communities that live in especially difficult situations. Happy Easter!" the pontiff said during his address from the window of the Vatican Apostolic Palace, as broadcast by the Holy See.

Roman Catholic and Protestant churches celebrated the feast of the Resurrection of Christ earlier this year, on April 4.

Related Topics

Russia Jerusalem April May Sunday Christian All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE and US host joint AML / CFT training sessions

14 minutes ago

UAE ranked among top 10 countries in 28 competitiv ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 1,791 reco ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

59 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

59 minutes ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.