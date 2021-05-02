Pope Francis Congratulates Orthodox Christians Celebrating Easter on May 2

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Pope Francis has extended congratulations to all Orthodox Christians who are celebrating Easter on Sunday in accordance with the Julian calendar.

The Julian Calendar is currently used by the Russian, Jerusalem, Serbian, Georgian and Polish Orthodox churches, as well as by the majority of Greek Catholics.

"I send my best congratulations to our brothers and sisters of Orthodox churches, Eastern and Latin Catholic churches, who today celebrate Easter, according to the Julian calendar. May the risen Lord fill them with light and peace and support communities that live in especially difficult situations. Happy Easter!" the pontiff said during his address from the window of the Vatican Apostolic Palace, as broadcast by the Holy See.

Roman Catholic and Protestant churches celebrated the feast of the Resurrection of Christ earlier this year, on April 4.