UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Continues To Prepare For Meeting With Patriarch Kirill In Jerusalem - Cleric

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Pope Francis Continues to Prepare for Meeting With Patriarch Kirill in Jerusalem - Cleric

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) Pope Francis said that the preparations for his meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in Jerusalem continue and that he considers the patriarch his brother, Leonid Sevastianov, chairman of Russia-based World Union of Old Believers, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"He (Pope Francis) wrote to me recently - about a week ago - that they were preparing a meeting in Jerusalem. And he said that he considers Patriarch Kirill his brother, that they have complete mutual understanding," Sevastianov, who regularly communicates with the pontiff, said.

Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill first met in Cuba in February 2016, in a historic meeting marking the first face-to-face between the heads of the Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Church since the 1054 schism.

The second meeting was initially scheduled for June 14, 2022 in Jerusalem but ended up being postponed "by mutual agreement" to avoid controversies amid the Ukraine crisis. Metropolitan of Volokolamsk Anthony, chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate's department of external church relations, told Sputnik that the preparation of a new meeting, which could take place in Jerusalem in the spring, has been suspended by the Vatican.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Jerusalem Cuba February June Sunday 2016 Church All Agreement

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

7 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.