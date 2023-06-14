Pope Francis Could Be Released From Hospital in Coming Days After Surgery - Holy See

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Pope Francis could be released from hospital in the coming days after undergoing abdominal surgery, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Wednesday.

"Medical staff say that the clinical course is going normally with no complications. That is why the release is planned in the coming days," Bruni stated.

The spokesman added that the pope spent Wednesday morning working and later praying in the chapel near his ward.

Last week, the Vatican's press service said that Pope Francis had undergone a laparotomy ” an incision of the abdomen ” and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses, and that the three-hour operation had been completed without complications.

Following the surgery, the pontiff's operating surgeon, Sergio Alfieri, said that the pope would have to stay at the hospital for five to seven more days. The Holy See said that all audiences with Francis were canceled until June 18.