Pope Francis Death From A Stroke Sets Off Global Tributes, Mourning
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Pope Francis died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death on Monday of the 88-year-old reformer who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church.
The Argentine pontiff died at his Santa Marta residence in the Vatican almost a month after leaving hospital following five weeks battling double pneumonia.
One day after he greeted Easter crowds in St Peter's Square, mourners gathered in the plaza, many in tears, to mark his passing.
"He's actually returned to the Lord -- and godspeed," Italian Cesarina Cireddu told AFP.
World leaders from US President Donald Trump to Russian leader Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the pope's moral and spiritual leadership. Prayers were held around the world and Trump was among the first leaders to announce that they would attend the pope's funeral.
Trump -- who drew the ire of Francis with his mass deportations of migrants -- wrote "Rest in Peace" in a social media post and ordered flags to be flown at half mast.
"We are orphaned," said street sweeper Javier Languenari, 53, in the pope's home city of Buenos Aires, as Argentina declared a week of national mourning.
According to the death certificate released by the Vatican, Francis died of a stroke, causing a coma and "irreversible" heart failure.
It also revealed he had Type 2 diabetes, which was not previously known.
The pope had seemed exhausted when being driven around St Peter's Square on Sunday and a Vatican source said the pontiff had kept up a punishing schedule even though he knew his health was fading.
In his will, also released by the Vatican, the pope wrote that he felt that "the sunset of my earthly life is approaching".
Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican official known as the Camerlengo and who now takes over the immediate running of church affairs, announced Francis's death.
"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church," Farrell said.
The pope's apartment was formally sealed and his body moved to a wood and zinc coffin in the Santa Marta chapel on Monday evening, the Vatican said. The coffin will be moved to St Peter's Basilica, probably on Wednesday, to lie in state.
Cardinals will meet on Tuesday to start planning the funeral at St Peter's Basilica, which must take place between four and six days after the death -- between Friday and Sunday.
Francis had already announced he would be buried in the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. In his will, he said he wanted a simple, unadorned tomb "with the only inscription: Franciscus", Francis in Latin.
The cardinals will also start preparing the conclave, where cardinals under the age of 80 will meet within three weeks to decide who will become Francis's successor.
