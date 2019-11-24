Pope Francis Decries Military Use of Nuclear Power During Visit to Hiroshima

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the use of nuclear energy for military purposes during a speech in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church arrived in the country on Saturday and already visited the city of Nagasaki, which along with Hiroshima, suffered a nuclear attack by the United States in 1945.

"With deep conviction I wish once more to declare that the use of atomic energy for purposes of war is today, more than ever, a crime not only against the dignity of human beings but against any possible future for our common home.

The use of atomic energy for purposes of war is immoral, just as the possessing of nuclear weapons is immoral, as I already said two years ago," the pope said at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, as quoted by the Holy See.

On Monday, the pontiff will visit the victims of the 2011 tsunami and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. He will also conduct a mass in Tokyo for several thousands of the faithful. This is Francis' first visit to Japan.