UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Decries Military Use Of Nuclear Power During Visit To Hiroshima

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:10 PM

Pope Francis Decries Military Use of Nuclear Power During Visit to Hiroshima

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the use of nuclear energy for military purposes during a speech in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church arrived in the country on Saturday and already visited the city of Nagasaki, which along with Hiroshima, suffered a nuclear attack by the United States in 1945.

"With deep conviction I wish once more to declare that the use of atomic energy for purposes of war is today, more than ever, a crime not only against the dignity of human beings but against any possible future for our common home.

The use of atomic energy for purposes of war is immoral, just as the possessing of nuclear weapons is immoral, as I already said two years ago," the pope said at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, as quoted by the Holy See.

On Monday, the pontiff will visit the victims of the 2011 tsunami and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. He will also conduct a mass in Tokyo for several thousands of the faithful. This is Francis' first visit to Japan.

Related Topics

Attack Tsunami Nuclear Visit Fukushima Nagasaki Hiroshima Tokyo Japan United States Sunday Church

Recent Stories

EAD, Borouge empower UAE youth to champion sustain ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister ..

31 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

46 minutes ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

46 minutes ago

MoHAP, BUiD sign MoU to enhance cooperation in hea ..

1 hour ago

Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince Court lau ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.