UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Delivers Urbi Et Orbi Speech For Easter, Calls For Global Ceasefire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Pope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Speech for Easter, Calls for Global Ceasefire

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The traditional Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) address of the Holy See for the occasion of Easter was livestreamed on Sunday from the empty St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis called for a global ceasefire and solidarity in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pope Francis arrived at St. Peter's Basilica at 11 a.m. (09:00 GMT). One of the world's largest churches whose outside square is usually where tens of thousands people gather every year to celebrate Easter with the Pope, was modestly decorated with palm and olive tree branches, as well as white and yellow flowers.

After serving the liturgy, Pope Francis delivered the Urbi et Orbi message inside the basilica near St.Peter's tomb rather than from the loggia facing the piazza. After his celebratory introduction, the Pope went on to say that the holy news about the resurrection of Jesus Christ came last night into the world "already faced with epochal changes and challenges and now oppressed by a pandemic severely testing our human family."

"This is a different contagion, a message transmitted from heart to heart," Pope Francis said. "It's a contagion of hope."

He said hope and strength was what would make people withstand the pandemic when there is "no magic formula that makes problems vanish." The Pope specifically addressed doctors and medical workers, extending his gratitude for their hard work to save lives even if risking their own.

He also called upon political leaders to provide all the support needed to "enable everyone to lead a dignified life."

"May Christ enlighten all who have responsibility in conflicts, that they may have the courage to support the appeal for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world," the Pope said. 

He then listed the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and eastern Ukraine, the hostilities in Iraq and Lebanon, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, to say that now is the time to put down arms. The Pope also called for all terrorist attacks to stop in Africa.

Pope Francis also urged for the halt of the manufacturing and trade of weapons.

Among his other political messages was a call for help to migrants and refugees, specifically in Turkey, Libya and Greece, as well as for an urgent help to people in Venezuela.

He also accentuated the situation in the European Union, saying that the bloc is now facing "an epochal challenge on which will depend not only its future but that of the whole world."

It was due to a "concrete spirit of solidarity" that Europe was able to recover after the world war, the Pope said.

The address was broadcast live. The famous Salus Populi Romani (Salvation of the Roman people) icon and the miraculous crucifix from the San Marcello al Corso church, which was publicly carried across Rome in 1522 to stop the plague, were placed near the altar at St. Peter's Basilica.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist World Syria Ukraine Europe Turkey Yemen Iraq European Union Rome San Lead Lebanon Libya Venezuela Greece May Sunday World War Church Family All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening cen ..

1 hour ago

UAE Football Association extends suspension of foo ..

2 hours ago

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

3 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

3 hours ago

Dependence on financial success alone leads to lon ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.