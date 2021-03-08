UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Departs Iraq After Historic Trip: AFP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:22 PM

Pope Francis departs Iraq after historic trip: AFP

Baghdad (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Pope Francis concluded on Monday the first-ever papal trip to Iraq, which went off without a hitch despite security worries and a second wave of coronavirus cases in the country.

The 84-year-old pontiff covered more than 1,400 kilometres (900 miles) inside the country, bringing encouragement to its diminished Christian population and reaching out to the Shiite Muslim majority through a meeting with top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

