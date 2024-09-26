Open Menu

Pope Francis Deplores 're-emergence' Of War, In Luxembourg Visit

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Pope Francis kicked off a four-day visit to Luxembourg and Belgium Thursday with an appeal for international diplomacy and negotiations amid flaring conflicts across the globe.

The 87-year-old pontiff, who looked tired upon arriving in Luxembourg, planned to use his time in the two countries that host many of Europe's top institutions to discuss the continent's role in the world.

After a meeting with authorities at the Grand Ducal Palace, Francis decried "the re-emergence, even on the European continent, of rifts and enmities" that result "in open hostilities, leading to destruction and death".

"There is an urgent need for those in authority to engage resolutely and patiently in honest negotiations in order to resolve differences," Francis told the assembly.

"Honourable compromises," he said, "undermine nothing and can instead build security and peace for all."

