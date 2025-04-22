Open Menu

Pope Francis Died Of A Stroke: Vatican

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Pope Francis died of a stroke: Vatican

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Pope Francis died of a stroke, causing a coma and "irreversible" heart failure, according to his death certificate released by the Vatican on Monday.

The 88-year-old Catholic leader died on Monday morning, almost a month after having been discharged from five weeks in hospital where he nearly succumbed to double pneumonia.

Francis died at 7.35 am (0535 GMT) in his apartment at the Santa Marta residence in the Vatican. He died of "cerebral stroke, coma, irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse", the death certificate said.

The pontiff had already been affected by a previous episode of acute respiratory failure when he had double pneumonia in hospital, it added.

He had also suffered from arterial hypertension, multiple bronchiectasis and Type 2 diabetes -- something that was not previously known.

It was signed by the director of health of the Vatican City State, professor Andrea Arcangeli.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

47 minutes ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

57 minutes ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

1 hour ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

1 hour ago
 Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

1 hour ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

1 hour ago
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

57 minutes ago
 NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

58 minutes ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to b ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..

58 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urg ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..

58 minutes ago
 Security forces killed 6 Khwarij terrorists includ ..

Security forces killed 6 Khwarij terrorists including ring leader: ISPR

58 minutes ago
 Police recover vehicles stolen from Karachi

Police recover vehicles stolen from Karachi

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World