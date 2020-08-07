Pope Francis Donates Nearly $300,000 to Church of Lebanon After Beirut Blast - Vatican

UrduPoint.com
VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Pope Francis donated 250,000 Euros ($294,000) to the Church of Lebanon to assist the nation in coping with the consequences of the deadly Beirut port explosion, the Holy See's Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said on Friday in a press release.

"The Holy Father has sent through the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, an initial aid of 250,000 euros to meet the needs of the Lebanese Church in these moments of difficulty and suffering," the press release read.

The assistance was sent through the Apostolic Nunciature of Beirut, the dicastery added.

Beirut was severely hit by the massive explosion late on Tuesday, with over 150 people killed and some 5,000 others injured, according to the latest data provided by the country's Health Ministry. Many countries and international organizations have offered assistance to Lebanon after the tragedy. On Wednesday, the pontiff prayed for Lebanon and for the victims of the blast during the weekly General Audience.

