Pope Francis, Ex-pope Benedict Get Virus Vaccines: Vatican

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:15 PM

Pope Francis, ex-pope Benedict get virus vaccines: Vatican

Both Pope Francis and his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI, have received the coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican said on Thursday

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Both Pope Francis and his predecessor, former pope Benedict XVI, have received the coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican said on Thursday.

"I can confirm that as part of the Vatican City State vaccination programme to date, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and the Pope Emeritus," spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

