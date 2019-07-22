Pope Francis Expresses Concern Regarding Syrian Situation in Letter to President Assad

Pope Francis has sent a special letter to Syrian President Bashar Assad in which he expressed his deep concern regarding Syria's humanitarian situation, especially in Idlib, which is in one of the country's four predetermined de-escalation zones, Matteo Bruni, the head of the Holy See's press service, said on Monday

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Pope Francis has sent a special letter to Syrian President Bashar Assad in which he expressed his deep concern regarding Syria's humanitarian situation, especially in Idlib, which is in one of the country's four predetermined de-escalation zones, Matteo Bruni, the head of the Holy See's press service, said on Monday.

According to the Vatican's spokesperson, the letter was given to Assad on Monday by Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development Peter Turkson, who was accompanied by Apostolic Nuncio to Syria Mario Zenari.

"In the letter sent to him [to Assad], His Holiness Pope Francis' deep concern regarding the humanitarian situation in Syria, with a special focus on the dramatic conditions of the civilian population in Idlib, is expressed," Bruni said.

The armed conflict in Syria has been raging since 2011. The fight between Assad's forces and different armed groups, including the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), has resulted in a considerable part of Syrian population getting displaced and infrastructure being destroyed. As a result, many have been forced to either leave the country or reside in refugee camps, creating a serious humanitarian crisis. The Catholic Church has often voiced its support for Syria's displaced population, which includes Christian and other religious minorities who face persecution from radical Islamists.