Pope Francis Expresses His Condolences Over Deadly Train Collision In India

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Pope Francis Expresses His Condolences Over Deadly Train Collision in India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Pope Francis has expressed his condolences over a deadly train collision in India, which killed more than 250 people.

In a telegram sent Saturday on his behalf by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to the Apostolic Nuncio in India, the Pope said he was "deeply saddened to learn of the immense loss of life caused by the train crash in Odisha State," and assured "all affected by this tragedy of his spiritual closeness," as quoted by Catholic news website Vatican News.

The telegram also mentioned that Pope Francis offered prayers for the many injured and for the efforts of the emergency service personnel.

The train collision occurred Friday evening near the city of Balasore. According to the Indian Railways Ministry, several coaches of a passenger train traveling from Kolkata to Chennai derailed due to a collision with a freight train and fell onto the opposite track. After some time, another passenger train collided with them and several more coaches carrying people derailed. A total of 17 coaches derailed and were badly damaged in the collision.

The South Eastern Railway said Saturday that the death toll from the crash had risen to 261. Earlier in the day, the railways said the collision left more than 900 people injured.

