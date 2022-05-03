UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Expresses Readiness To Meet With Putin In Moscow To Help Ukrainian Settlement

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Pope Francis Expresses Readiness to Meet With Putin in Moscow to Help Ukrainian Settlement

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Pope Francis has expressed readiness to travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to help the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

In an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the pontiff said that on the first day of the operation in Ukraine, he had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while abstained from calling Putin. Instead, he went to the Russian ambassador in Italy, asking for an explanation and calling for ending the operation.

"Then, after twenty days of war, I asked (Holy See Secretary of State) Cardinal (Pietro) Parolin to convey to Putin a message that I was ready to go to Moscow. Of course, it was necessary that the Kremlin leader provided several windows. We have not yet received an answer and we continue to insist, even if I am afraid that Putin cannot and does not want to hold this meeting right now," Pope Francis said.

The pontiff added that he is not going to visit Kiev yet, as before that, he must go to Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Kiev Italy From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

3 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

11 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

11 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

11 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.