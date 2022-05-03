Pope Francis Expresses Readiness to Meet With Putin in Moscow to Help Ukrainian Settlement

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Pope Francis has expressed readiness to travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to help the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

In an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the pontiff said that on the first day of the operation in Ukraine, he had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while abstained from calling Putin. Instead, he went to the Russian ambassador in Italy, asking for an explanation and calling for ending the operation.

"Then, after twenty days of war, I asked (Holy See Secretary of State) Cardinal (Pietro) Parolin to convey to Putin a message that I was ready to go to Moscow. Of course, it was necessary that the Kremlin leader provided several windows. We have not yet received an answer and we continue to insist, even if I am afraid that Putin cannot and does not want to hold this meeting right now," Pope Francis said.

The pontiff added that he is not going to visit Kiev yet, as before that, he must go to Moscow.