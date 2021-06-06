UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Expresses Sorrow Over Mass Grave Of Indigenous Children Found In Canada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Pope Francis Expresses Sorrow Over Mass Grave of Indigenous Children Found in Canada

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Pope Francis on Sunday said that he was pained by the findings of the remains of over 200 indigenous children at a former Indian residential school in western Canada.

Last week, the mass burial place of 215 children, aged from three years, was found at the site of a school, closed in 1978, near the Canadian town of Kamloops. An investigation has been opened into the circumstances and the accountability of these fatalities.

"I observe with pain the shocking discovery in Canada of the remains of 215 children, pupils of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in the province of British Columbia. I join the Canadian Bishops and the whole Catholic Church in Canada in expressing his closeness to the Canadian people, who have been traumatized by the shocking news," the pontiff at a mass as quoted by the Vatican news.

The pope urged Canadian political and religious authorities "to continue to work together with determination to shed light on this sad event and to commit themselves humbly to a path of reconciliation and healing."

According to Francis, the incident was a strong call to abandon the "colonial model" and work toward the recognition of rights of the ingenious communities in Canada.

Under the Canadian schooling system for indigenous children, at least 150,000 students were forcibly separated from their families and incarcerated in residential schools. It is estimated that up to 6,000 children could have died in such schools.

Related Topics

India Canada Died Kamloops Columbia SITE Sunday Church Event From Sad

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

58 minutes ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

1 hour ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.