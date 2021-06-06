Pope Francis Expresses Sorrow Over Mass Grave of Indigenous Children Found in Canada

(@FahadShabbir)

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Pope Francis on Sunday said that he was pained by the findings of the remains of over 200 indigenous children at a former Indian residential school in western Canada.

Last week, the mass burial place of 215 children, aged from three years, was found at the site of a school, closed in 1978, near the Canadian town of Kamloops. An investigation has been opened into the circumstances and the accountability of these fatalities.

"I observe with pain the shocking discovery in Canada of the remains of 215 children, pupils of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in the province of British Columbia. I join the Canadian Bishops and the whole Catholic Church in Canada in expressing his closeness to the Canadian people, who have been traumatized by the shocking news," the pontiff at a mass as quoted by the Vatican news.

The pope urged Canadian political and religious authorities "to continue to work together with determination to shed light on this sad event and to commit themselves humbly to a path of reconciliation and healing."

According to Francis, the incident was a strong call to abandon the "colonial model" and work toward the recognition of rights of the ingenious communities in Canada.

Under the Canadian schooling system for indigenous children, at least 150,000 students were forcibly separated from their families and incarcerated in residential schools. It is estimated that up to 6,000 children could have died in such schools.