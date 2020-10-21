Pope Francis Expresses Support for Same-Sex Civil Unions

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Pope Francis has voiced his support for same-sex civil unions as, in his belief, all people regardless of their sexual orientation "have the right to a family."

The pontiff shared his view in a new documentary "Francesco" by the US director Evgeny Afineevsky. The film premiered earlier in the day at the Rome Film Festival.

"Homosexuals have the right to be in the family. They are children of God and have the right to a family. No one should be excluded. What we need to do is pass a law on civil unions so that homosexuals can be legally protected," the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted the Catholic Church's highest official as saying.

Pope Francis, has been taking a more tolerant approach toward homosexuality since becoming the head of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013.