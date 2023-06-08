UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Feeling Well After 3-Hour-Long Intestinal Surgery - Vatican

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Pope Francis, who underwent intestinal surgery earlier in the day at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, feels well, is conscious and is already joking, the pontiff's operating surgeon, Professor Sergio Alfieri, said on Wednesday.

"He feels fine, is awake and has already joked with me. He asked me when the third operation was going to be," Alifieri told reporters.

The surgeon added that the 86-year-old pontiff had no other diseases and would have to stay at the hospital for five to seven more days.

The Holy See informed that all the audiences with the Pope were canceled until June 18.

Earlier this Wednesday, the Vatican's press service said that Pope Francis had undergone laparotomy and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses and that the three-hour-long operation had been completed without complications.

In July 2021, Pope Francis had undergone elective colon surgery at the Gemelli Hospital. He was operated on by Professor Sergio Alfieri at the time as well.

