Pope Francis Feeling Well After Surgery, Working From Hospital - Vatican

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Pope's condition is improving two days after he underwent intestinal surgery, and he has begun working again from the hospital, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Friday.

"The medical team reports that the clinical picture is progressively improving and the post-operative course is regular... After breakfast, His Holiness (Pope Francis) began to move about, spending most of the morning in an armchair. This allowed him to read the newspapers and start work again," Bruni was quoted as saying by state-run portal Vatican news.

On Wednesday, the Vatican's press service said that Pope Francis had undergone a laparotomy ” an incision of the abdomen ” and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses, and that the three-hour-long operation had been completed without complications.

Later on Wednesday, the pontiff's operating surgeon, Professor Sergio Alfieri, said that the Pope would have to stay at the hospital for five to seven more days. The Holy See said that all audiences with Francis were canceled until June 18.

In July 2021, Pope Francis underwent elective colon surgery at the Gemelli Hospital. He was operated on by Professor Sergio Alfieri at the time as well.

