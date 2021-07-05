Pope Francis Gets Colon Surgery in Rome - Vatican

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Pope Francis underwent scheduled colon surgery in Rome on Sunday, and reacted well to it, the Vatican said.

"The Holy Father, who was admitted to the A. Gemelli Policlinic [in Rome] in the afternoon, underwent the planned surgery for diverticular stenosis of the colon," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a Sunday statement.

Bruni added that Pope Francis "reacted well to the operation performed under general anesthesia."

This was the first time that Pope Francis, 84, was admitted to a hospital since becoming pope in 2013.