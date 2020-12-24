Pope Francis Gets Tested for COVID-19 - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Pope Francis has been tested for the coronavirus disease, the Ansa news agency reported Wednesday, citing sources at the Vatican.

According to the news outlet, the pontiff had a swab for COVID-19 on Monday ahead of Christmas audiences with cardinals and the Roman Curia.

The test was considered necessary after two cardinals, Papal Almoner Konrad Krajewski and Giuseppe Bertello, the president of the Governorate of the Vatican City State, tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, local media reported that Krajewski had been sent to the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia. On the same day, Bertello was reported to have been infected with COVID-19.

The Holy See has not publicized the official information on either the pope's test or its result.