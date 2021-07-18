UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Gives First Post-Surgery Address To Faithful In Vatican

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

Pope Francis Gives First Post-Surgery Address to Faithful in Vatican

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Pope Francis on Sunday addressed the faithful from an Apostolic Palace window for the first time since he had an intestinal surgery.

On July 4, the Holy See said that Pope Francis had undergone elective colon surgery at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

Last Sunday, Pope Francis made his first post-surgery appearance and spent some time addressing the public from the hospital balcony.

The people who gathered at the Saint Peter square greeted the pontiff's appearance with vigorous applause. Francis, who was in good spirits, smiled while beginning the Angelus prayer.

Since his return to the Vatican, the pope resumed his duties by making several appointments as well as signing on Friday the Traditionis Custodes apostolic letter, which places new restrictions on the pre-1970 Latin Mass.

Related Topics

Colon Rome July Sunday Prayer From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

3 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

3 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

3 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.