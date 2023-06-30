Pope Francis Grants Audience to Wife of WikiLeaks Founder Assange - Holy See

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Pope Francis has granted an audience to Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who is currently being held behind bars in the United Kingdom, the Holy See said on Friday.

Julian Assange, an Australian citizen, has been held in London's high-security Belmarsh prison since April 2019 while he faces prosecution in the United States under the Espionage Act. If convicted, he could face 175 years in prison.

"This morning, the Holy Father Francis received in audience ... Ms. Stella Assange, with family members," the Holy See said in a statement.

Stella Assange is currently waging a campaign to prevent her husband from being extradited to the US.

"This morning (Pope Francis) granted our children and I a private audience. We are overwhelmed," Stella Assange tweeted.

On June 13, Julian Assange appealed again to the High Court in London to fight his extradition, but his appeal was rejected. The next step would be to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Assange had already appealed to the ECHR in December 2022.

WikiLeaks was founded by Julian Assange on October 4, 2006, but came to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.