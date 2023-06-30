Open Menu

Pope Francis Grants Audience To Wife Of WikiLeaks Founder Assange - Holy See

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Pope Francis Grants Audience to Wife of WikiLeaks Founder Assange - Holy See

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Pope Francis has granted an audience to Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who is currently being held behind bars in the United Kingdom, the Holy See said on Friday.

Julian Assange, an Australian citizen, has been held in London's high-security Belmarsh prison since April 2019 while he faces prosecution in the United States under the Espionage Act. If convicted, he could face 175 years in prison.

"This morning, the Holy Father Francis received in audience ... Ms. Stella Assange, with family members," the Holy See said in a statement.

Stella Assange is currently waging a campaign to prevent her husband from being extradited to the US.

"This morning (Pope Francis) granted our children and I a private audience. We are overwhelmed," Stella Assange tweeted.

On June 13, Julian Assange appealed again to the High Court in London to fight his extradition, but his appeal was rejected. The next step would be to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Assange had already appealed to the ECHR in December 2022.

WikiLeaks was founded by Julian Assange on October 4, 2006, but came to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.

Related Topics

Wife London United Kingdom United States April June October December 2019 Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

20 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

21 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

21 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

21 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

21 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

22 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

24 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

1 day ago

More Stories From World