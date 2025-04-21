Pope Francis Has Died Aged 88
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Pope Francis, an energetic reformer who inspired widespread devotion from Catholics but riled traditionalists, died on Monday aged 88.
The Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital before seeming to recover and leaving the facility on March 23.
His death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peter's Basilica.
"Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.
"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.
"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church."
His death sets in motion centuries-old traditions that will culminate in the gathering of a conclave of cardinals to choose a successor.
In the meantime, the day-to-day running of the tiny Vatican City state will be handled by the camerlengo, a senior cardinal, currently Dublin-born Kevin Farrell.
Recent Stories
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
More Stories From World
-
Pope Francis has died aged 881 minute ago
-
Pakistan's salt exports to China surge by 40% in first quarter of 202551 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan's president arrives in Bahrain for official visit1 hour ago
-
US VP Vance says 'heart goes out' to Christians after pope's death1 hour ago
-
Thunder crush Grizzlies, Celtics and Cavs open NBA playoffs with wins2 hours ago
-
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce2 hours ago
-
Key dates in the life of Pope Francis2 hours ago
-
Iranian foreign minister to visit China on Tuesday: spokesman2 hours ago
-
Francis: radical leader who broke the papal mould2 hours ago
-
NASA's oldest active astronaut returns to Earth on 70th birthday2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says Russian air attacks resume after Easter truce2 hours ago
-
Pope Francis has died: Vatican3 hours ago