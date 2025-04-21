Pope Francis Has Died: Vatican
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Pope Francis died on Monday aged 88, a day after making a much hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican said in a statement.
"Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.
"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.
"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church."
Francis's death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peter's Basilica despite still convalescing after a severe illness.
Francis had come close to dying twice earlier this year while suffering from pneumonia.
He spent 38 days in hospital before he was released on March 23.
On Sunday he wished the crowds on Saint Peter's Square a "Happy Easter" as he waved and in his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the City and the World") benediction he called for freedom of thought and tolerance.
