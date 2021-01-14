UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis, His Predecessor Benedict XVI Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Holy See

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Pope Francis, His Predecessor Benedict XVI Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Holy See

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the immunization campaign in the Vatican, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Thursday.

The Vatican launched its vaccination campaign on Wednesday.

According to prior media reports, Pope Francis was administered the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine the same day, in a gesture that is sure to encourage believers to take the vaccine.

"I can confirm that as part of the vaccination program of the Vatican City State, as of today, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and to the Pope Emeritus [Benedict XVI]," Bruni said.

The vaccination campaign in the Vatican prioritizes health care and public safety staff, those often in contact with the public, and the elderly. Pope Francis is 84 years old and Benedict XVI is aged 93.

Related Topics

Same Vatican City Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

7 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

25 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes daily flights to Doha

37 minutes ago

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

44 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

49 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.