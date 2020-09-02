Pope Francis Holds 1st In-Person General Audience in Vatican Since February 26

(@FahadShabbir)

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Pope Francis on Wednesday held the first General Audience open to the general public since the lockdown in the San Damaso Courtyard in front of the Apostolic Palace with no prior sign-up and formal invitations.

The last General Audience in a traditional format was held on February 26. St. Peter's Basilica and the square in front of the world's main Catholic cathedral had been closed to the public since early March due to the coronavirus-related precautions. Since March 11, the Pope held the General Audience live-streamed on the internet.

People who came to attend the first post-coronavirus in-person General Audience met Pope Francis with cheers and applause.

The Pope walked among the attendees and spoke with them on various topics, although the traditional handshakes and embrace were omitted due to social distancing guidelines.

The only exception was for a man who brought a Lebanese flag to the audience ” Pope Francis took it, kissed it and vocalized a short prayer.

The Pope's address was dedicated to global solidarity amid the pandemic.

Lebanon was another focus of the address as Pope Francis believes the country has experienced a crisis ” associated both with politics and the devastating blast in the port of Beirut in July ” that threatens the nation's very existence.